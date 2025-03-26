Flick concerned over Barca players' recovery time ahead of Osasuna game

BARCELONA, Spain : Barcelona's national team players have not recovered in time for the LaLiga game at home to Osasuna, manager Hansi Flick said on Wednesday, expressing his disappointment over the rescheduling of the game soon after the international break.

LaLiga leaders Barca face Osasuna on Thursday after the game was postponed earlier this month due to the death of the Catalan club's doctor Carles Minarro Garcia.

Flick said "the players from Spain, France, and the Netherlands need to recover" as they were on international duty during the break and "it's not the best situation for them."

Thirteen Barca players have been on international duty.

Spain called up Pau Cubarsi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres, Netherlands featured Frenkie de Jong, France included Jules Kounde and Poland had Robert Lewandowski. Fermin Lopez, Pablo Torre and Gerard Martin were with Spain under-21s.

"The players have played with their national teams, and that's bad. Now we have to play against Osasuna, and we have to talk about whether it's the right time ... I'm not happy. There are other leagues that do it differently," he told reporters.

"I can't change that. That's my personal opinion. But we're going to play, we're not making excuses. The team is ready and we have to strive for the best performance. We're going for it.

"The quality of the team is good and we can beat anyone even if the players don't get the optimal rest."

DUO UNAVAILABLE

Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ronald Araujo will be unavailable on Thursday as they played for Brazil and Uruguay respectively in World Cup qualifiers.

"They won't play or be in the team. They're out. The flight is long and it's not the most optimal situation. They have to train," Flick said.

"They have to recover and train, and then we'll see on Sunday. But the team is fantastic, and we have to fight for the three points. When we win and get three more points, it will be the best reaction we can give."

Barca host Girona in LaLiga on Sunday.

Flick said Pau Cubarsi is also unavailable and will require "three days of recovery", however Eric Garcia, Inigo Martinez and Robert Lewandowski will play against 14th-placed Osasuna.

Barcelona, who are level on 60 points with second-placed Real Madrid, face a packed schedule over the next 20 days, with seven matches across LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League but Flick said it was not a huge challenge for them.

"I've spoken to the rest of the staff and the physios ... and we've talked about what we can do to help the players recover better," the 60-year-old said.

"They've told me they're fit, fine. Playing every three days isn't a big deal for them and I believe them."