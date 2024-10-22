Flick feeling at home with Barca, excited about special Bayern game

BARCELONA, Spain : Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said welcoming his former club Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday will be special but that he is feeling right at home after an outstanding start with the Catalan giants.

Flick, who had great success at Bayern, winning the Champions League as part of a treble in 2020 before taking on the Germany job the following year, has led Barca to the top of LaLiga with nine wins from 10 games.

Despite losing their European opener at Monaco, Barcelona bounced back with a commanding 5-0 win against Young Boys.

Flick wants his side to get a statement win against Bayern to boost their confidence before they travel to the capital to face old rivals Real Madrid in the Clasico on Saturday.

"Bayern is something special in my life, it's an excellent club and I have many acquaintances and relationships with players and managers. It was a great time, that's my memory. But now there is a new chapter, I am delighted here and very happy," Flick told a press conference on Tuesday.

"I have a very good feeling for being here. The fans support us with so much passion and it forces you to give your all. That's how we're going to continue, we want to be well prepared. I can get to know Bayern a little better but it will be a difficult game."

Flick, who was Bayern's manager when they humiliated Barcelona 8-2 in the Champions League quarter-finals four years ago, dodged questions about that game and said the players should channel their energy in the present.

"The past is in the past and what we should focus on is the here and now. What happened in the past we cannot change, but we can change what happens tomorrow. I want us to be well prepared and give our best. We want to beat Bayern," Flick said.

"It is important that we work hard and achieve what we are looking for. The fans can rely on us to give our all.

"We don't always perform at 100 per cent and that's why we're trying to improve for the next game. It will be important to put pressure on our opponents. We will try to make as few mistakes as possible," the 59-year-old German coach added.