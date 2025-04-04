Flick focused on Betis as Champions League quarters looms for Barcelona

Barcelona play Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday but manager Hansi Flick is only focused on extending their lead at the top of LaLiga when they host an in-form Real Betis side on Saturday.

Barca top the LaLiga standings with 66 points, three more than second-placed rivals Real Madrid with nine matches remaining. Atletico Madrid are third with 57 points.

While Barca have yet to lose a game in all competitions in 2025, Betis are on a six-match winning run in LaLiga themselves.

"We always focus on the next game, we don't look at Dortmund, far from it. We are focused on Betis and on getting fresh legs tomorrow," Flick told reporters on Friday.

Chasing a quadruple this campaign after winning the Spanish Super Cup in January, Barca host German side Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League quarters and have also booked a place in the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid.

"I have the feeling that the team now believe in themselves. My job is to remind them that we have to play and show what we are worth on the pitch. We fight for everything, we believe in ourselves and we want to win every competition," Flick said.

"It's a long journey, there's still a long way to go (in LaLiga). There are nine games left, they are games that can be won or lost. There are other teams who are in the fight and who have the quality to win the title, not just Madrid and Barca."

The German said that Spanish midfielder Gavi, 20, will be available to play against Betis.

"It's going to be a difficult game, we saw that in the Copa, too. The result didn't represent how the match went. We have to play at our best against them. We have to manage the players' load and tomorrow we'll see what happens," Flick added.