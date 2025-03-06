Flick proud of 10-man Barca's bravery in narrow win at Benfica

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said he was proud of his players' effort and sacrifice as they earned a 1-0 win at Benfica in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday despite playing most of the game with 10 men.

Flick was delighted with his players' maturity and defensive focus, overcoming a red card for 18-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi early in the game before Raphinha struck a second-half winner.

"It is a great victory," Flick told Spanish TV station Movistar Plus.

"We are thrilled not only with the win but also with how we managed to achieve it. We defended very well, defended as a team, that's the most important thing for us. The collective effort from everyone.

"We managed the game well despite going a man down early in the first half and the response was fantastic, it wasn't easy, but we still have to play the second leg. Benfica are a good team and we have to keep an eye on them."

Flick was understanding with his teenage defender Cubarsi, saying that the last-man foul that earned him a straight red was part of the game.

"(The red card) is one of those plays that happen in football, and it happened to us today. We all make mistakes. The most important thing is how we responded, and the reaction was great," Flick said, before hailing his goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny for putting in a brilliant performance to frustrate Benfica.

The Polish keeper was Flick's personal project after the coach convinced him to come out of retirement and play for Barca after Germany international Marc-Andre ter Stegen sustained a torn knee ligament in September.

"Szczesny was fantastic. It's clear that he is different now than he was when he arrived, every game he is more confident and we are defending better because of that. I've always known he could play at this level because I see him every day in training. It's great for us."