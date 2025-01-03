Flick remains optimistic despite Barcelona's registration woes

BARCELONA : Manager Hansi Flick expressed frustration over Barcelona's struggle to acquire new players' licences for Dani Olmo and Pau Victor but remained optimistic ahead of their Copa del Rey match against Barbastro, praising the duo's attitude.

Barcelona applied to the Spanish FA for the licences on Tuesday after they lost a second appeal to register the players for the remainder of the season on Monday, with the club unable to meet LaLiga's wage cap.

"I've spoken to Dani and Pau and the situation isn't easy for them but they're positive and want to play for this club," Flick told a press conference on Friday.

"To be honest, I'm not happy about the situation. Nor are the players. But things are what they are and we have to accept it.

"I have to train them and everyone has to do their job. We have confidence in the club. I'm optimistic. There's nothing left but to wait."

Barcelona will face fourth-tier Aragonian club Barbastro away in the Round of 32 of the Spanish Cup on Saturday.

"We've been doing very well in training. What I've seen has been very good. It's the first game of the cup and they're an opponent that plays well," Flick said.

"I've been following them. We know what awaits us and we have to be focused."

Flick added that he had not yet decided whether to give veteran goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny his debut for the club, months after the player came out of retirement to join the Catalan side.

"Szczesny has trained very well, but we have not made a decision, we will make it tomorrow before the match."