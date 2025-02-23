Flick says Barcelona must continue improving after reclaiming top spot at Las Palmas

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was slightly critical of his team's performance in a hard-fought 2-0 win at Las Palmas on Saturday and said they must continue improving despite sitting on top of the LaLiga standings.

Barca struggled to produce many good goal-scoring opportunities before Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres came off the bench to score second-half goals that kept the Catalan giants in the driver's seat of LaLiga's heated title race.

Barcelona lead with 54 points, one ahead of Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid are third on 51, but have a game in hand and will host Girona on Sunday.

"I'm not entirely happy with the game, but I'm happy with the three points," Flick told a press conference on Saturday.

"I was worried in the first half but we corrected some issues we had during the break and the players understood what they needed to improve. They saw how they could do better in the second half.

"It was about everyone being involved in the team's work. Keeping another clean sheet was very important. We lost a lot of balls in the first half. We need and can improve that."

"But overall I can say I'm happy ... Happy because we are still in the lead and that is a good situation we are in. We know that we can improve and that we have to keep improving going forward."