Flick says Barcelona played bad and were lucky to draw at Celta Vigo

VIGO, Spain : Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said his errant players only had themselves to blame for their 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Saturday and they were lucky to go back home with a point.

Barca opened two-goal lead thanks to goals by captain Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski but after Marc Casado was sent off with second yellow-card in the 82nd minute, the home-side fought back with two late strikes.

"It wasn't only the last few minutes, we played a really bad game tonight," Flick told DAZN.

"If you don't play at 100 per cent you can't win. That's just the way it was the whole game. We have to be honest.

"These things happen. It was a bad game. The players are not happy. Everyone can play better than what we did today. You have to stay focused. Sometimes it may seem that what we do is easy but it is not..."

Flick did not point fingers at Casado for the red-card or defender Jules Kounde for a bad mistake that led to Celta's opener through substitute Alfonso Gonzalez in the 84th minute, instead he criticised his side's collective effort and performance.

"The red card and Kounde's mistake are just a consequence of the bad game from the team. We made a lot of mistakes and lacked confidence on the ball throughout the match," Flick said.

"We didn't play the football we are used to but we were lucky with some situations and in the end got a point but we have to react because it cannot be repeated.

"I hope what we saw today doesn't have a negative impact in our upcoming Champions League game against Brest on Tuesday. We have to learn with the mistakes we move on."

Barca top the LaLiga standings with 34 points, five ahead of Atletico Madrid in second and seven ahead of third-placed Real Madrid, who have two games in hand.