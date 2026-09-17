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Flick sets record as Barcelona breeze past Racing with Raphinha hat-trick
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Flick sets record as Barcelona breeze past Racing with Raphinha hat-trick

Flick sets record as Barcelona breeze past Racing with Raphinha hat-trick
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Racing Santander - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - September 16, 2026 FC Barcelona's Raphinha scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Albert Gea
Flick sets record as Barcelona breeze past Racing with Raphinha hat-trick
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Racing Santander - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - September 16, 2026 FC Barcelona's Joao Cancelo celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Flick sets record as Barcelona breeze past Racing with Raphinha hat-trick
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Racing Santander - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - September 16, 2026 FC Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their fifth goal to complete a hat-trick REUTERS/Albert Gea
Flick sets record as Barcelona breeze past Racing with Raphinha hat-trick
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Racing Santander - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - September 16, 2026 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their seventh goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
17 Sep 2026 05:54AM
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BARCELONA, Sept 16 : Hansi Flick became the first Barcelona manager to win the club’s opening seven competitive matches of a season as the LaLiga leaders thrashed Racing Santander 7-2 at Camp Nou on Wednesday to move three points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

Joao Cancelo opened the scoring for the hosts with a long-range strike after eight minutes before Raphinha converted a penalty in the 25th after Pedro Felipe had brought him down.

Against the run of play, Racing midfielder Maguette Gueye halved the deficit in the 30th minute with a neat finish and another long-range Cancelo effort deflected in off Asier Villalibre for an own goal six minutes later.

Raphinha added his second  in the 42nd minute after being found by Dani Olmo, although Lamine Yamal missed the chance to make it 5-1 before halftime when Julen Agirrezabala saved his penalty.

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Racing's Yassir Zabiri capitalised on an error by substitute goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to reduce the deficit in the 65th minute, but Barcelona responded almost immediately. Karim Adeyemi was brought down inside the area for the second time and Raphinha converted his second penalty to complete his hat-trick.

Gabriel Jesus and Lamine completed the rout with goals in the final 11 minutes.

Source: Reuters
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