Flick thrilled with Barca offensive power after thrashing of Valencia

Barcelona displayed their devastating attacking prowess in a 5-0 victory over Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday, a dominating performance which manager Hansi Flick said epitomised what he wants from his team.

Barca extended their unbeaten run to 10 games after opening up an early four-goal lead led by a hat-trick from Ferran Torres, who stepped in for LaLiga and Champions League top-scorer Robert Lewandowski as Flick rested key players.

"It is amazing and it is the style we want to play," Flick told TVE.

"The hunger this team has to always go after the next goal and then again and again is just remarkable.

"This is a young team that has learn how to play in harmony and with the rhythm we wanted and they are always focused in scoring goals."

Barcelona have scored 109 goals in 35 matches in all competitions this season, an average of over three goals per game and only one goal less than the 110 in 53 games they netted in the entire 2023-24 campaign.

Barcelona joined Real Madrid, Atletico and Real Sociedad in a two-legged semi-finals, with the draw set to take place on Wednesday.

"It was a great result which was very important for us, I'm very happy with the way the team played," Flick said.

"They were focused from the start, creating chances and being aggressive and it was good that we managed to score early, it helped us a lot."