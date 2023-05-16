Logo
Sport

Floorball: Singapore sweep aside Thailand to take third SEA Games women’s title
Singapore's floorball team celebrates after scoring the 2nd goal against Thailand at the 2023 SEA Games on May 16, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Matthew Mohan
16 May 2023 05:04PM
PHNOM PENH: The Singapore women’s floorball team continued their dominance at the SEA Games after beating Thailand 4-2 on Tuesday (May 16).

At Dinosaur Park Hall in Phnom Penh, Singapore avenged a 1-3 group stage loss to the Thais the day before to take the gold.

Singapore finished second in the group stage after three wins and a solitary loss against Thailand. The top two sides - Singapore and Thailand advanced to the final.

Singapore's floorball player Shannon Yeo at the 2023 SEA Games on May 16, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

This is the third time floorball has been included at the Games after the 2015 and 2019 editions. The women’s team has now won gold at all three Games.

At the 2019 Games, the Singapore women's team beat Thailand 3-2 in the final.

The men’s team clinched bronze earlier on Tuesday after beating Malaysia 3-1 in the bronze medal playoff.

Catch the 32nd SEA Games Cambodia 2023 live with three dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames to catch all the action for free, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA/mt(sn)

