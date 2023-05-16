Floorball: Singapore sweep aside Thailand to take third SEA Games women’s title

PHNOM PENH: The Singapore women’s floorball team continued their dominance at the SEA Games after beating Thailand 4-2 on Tuesday (May 16).

At Dinosaur Park Hall in Phnom Penh, Singapore avenged a 1-3 group stage loss to the Thais the day before to take the gold.

Singapore finished second in the group stage after three wins and a solitary loss against Thailand. The top two sides - Singapore and Thailand advanced to the final.