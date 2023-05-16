Floorball: Singapore sweep aside Thailand to take third SEA Games women’s title

PHNOM PENH: The Singapore women’s floorball team continued their dominance at the SEA Games after beating Thailand 4-2 on Tuesday (May 16).
At Dinosaur Park Hall in Phnom Penh, Singapore avenged a 1-3 group stage loss to the Thais the day before to take the gold.
Singapore finished second in the group stage after three wins and a solitary loss against Thailand. The top two sides - Singapore and Thailand advanced to the final.
This is the third time floorball has been included at the Games after the 2015 and 2019 editions. The women’s team has now won gold at all three Games.
At the 2019 Games, the Singapore women's team beat Thailand 3-2 in the final.
The men’s team clinched bronze earlier on Tuesday after beating Malaysia 3-1 in the bronze medal playoff.
