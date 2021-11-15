Logo
Fluminense come from behind to beat Palmeiras 2-1
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Palmeiras - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 14, 2021 Fluminense's Yago Felipe celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Palmeiras - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 14, 2021 Fluminense's Yago Felipe celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
15 Nov 2021 08:39AM (Updated: 15 Nov 2021 08:34AM)
RIO DE JANEIRO : Yago Felipe scored twice as Fluminense came from behind to beat Palmeiras 2-1 on Sunday and all but bury their Brazilian title hopes.

Palmeiras started the day 10 points behind leaders Atletico Mineiro and one ahead of Flamengo. However, Flamengo beat Sao Paulo 4-0 earlier in the day to leapfrog them and move into second place.

Atletico, who are odds-on favourite to win only their second Brazilian league title, play their game in hand on Thursday.

Dudu put Palmeiras ahead after 28 minutes when he smashed an unstoppable volley in the top corner from almost 30 meters out but the home side equalised a minute into the second half when Yago Felipe’s shot was deflected past goalkeeper Weverton.

Fluminense had a penalty awarded but rescinded after a check with the Video Assistant Referee. However, they got a winner two minutes from time when Yago Felipe scored with a low drive.

Atletico top the table with 68 points, eight ahead of Flamengo and 10 ahead of Palmeiras.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

