Sport

Fluminense complete Brazilian quartet in last 16 of Club World Cup
Fluminense complete Brazilian quartet in last 16 of Club World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group F - Mamelodi Sundowns v Fluminense - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 25, 2025 Mamelodi Sundowns' Divine Lunga shoots at goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
26 Jun 2025 05:23AM (Updated: 26 Jun 2025 05:30AM)
MIAMI :Fluminense completed a full Brazilian contingent in the Club World Cup round of 16 after a goalless draw with Mamelodi Sundowns secured their progress from Group F on Wednesday.

Despite being on the back foot for much of the match at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, Fluminense advanced after finishing second in the group with five points, two behind group winners Borussia Dortmund, who edged Ulsan HD 1-0.

The result set up a last-16 clash next Monday in Charlotte, where Fluminense will face either River Plate, Inter Milan, or Monterrey.

They join fellow Brazilian clubs Flamengo, Palmeiras, and Botafogo in the business end of the 32-club tournament.

Sundowns, who finish third with four points, will be left to lament missed opportunities after a promising start.

Lucas Ribeiro and Tashreeq Matthews both came close early on, only to be denied by 44-year-old veteran goalkeeper Fabio.

The South African side controlled possession and attacked in waves from the flanks but were unable to convert their dominance into goals.

Fluminense responded with greater urgency after the half-hour cooling break and nearly snatched the lead in the 57th minute, when German Cano’s low volley struck the post.

Though the 65,000-plus capacity stadium was largely empty, with only 14,312 fans showing up, a blend of Brazilian chants and South African drum beats brought a festive energy to the contest.

Source: Reuters
