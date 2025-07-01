Fluminense shock Inter 2-0 to reach Club World Cup quarter-finals

CHARLOTTE :Fluminense reached the Club World Cup quarter-finals with a stunning 2–0 win over Inter Milan as German Cano's early goal and Hercules' stoppage-time strike toppled the Champions League runners-up in sweltering heat on Monday.

Fluminense struck after three minutes when Cano pounced on a deflected cross and headed in from close range, putting the ball through goalkeeper Yann Sommer's legs for a dream start.

The Italians pushed for an equaliser after the break but were frustrated by a well-organised defence. Stefan de Vrij missed a close-range chance, keeper Fabio denied Sebastiano Esposito with his feet and Lautaro Martinez struck the post.

Substitute Hercules sealed the win for Fluminense three minutes into added time, calmly slotting home from the edge of the box to send the Brazilians through to a last-eight clash with either Manchester City or Al Hilal on Friday in Orlando.