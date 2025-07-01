Fluminense’s improbable Club World Cup journey continues with Inter win

Fluminense defied the odds and stunned Champions League runners-up Inter Milan with a 2-0 victory on Wednesday to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the revamped 32-team Club World Cup, continuing their improbable run in the competition.

One of the tournament’s biggest underdogs, Fluminense were given a 0.05 per cent chance of winning the title by Opta and were initially tipped to exit in the group stage.

However, the Rio de Janeiro club proved predictions wrong by finishing second in Group F, holding Borussia Dortmund and Mamelodi Sundowns to draws and beating Ulsan Hyundai to advance.

Against Inter, Fluminense showed the grit and determination that have defined their campaign under charismatic manager Renato Gaucho, with Colombian winger Jhon Arias and striker German Cano once again making the difference.

Arias, who is arguably in contention for the Most Valuable Player award, was once again a force up and down the right channel in a memorable win for the Brazilian side.

Renato, a former Fluminense striker and club great, has transformed the team since taking over three months ago.

Known for his attacking 4-2-3-1 system and relentless high-pressure style, which he calls “creating chaos,” Renato has brought out the best in a squad that struggled in 2024, narrowly avoiding relegation in the Brazilian league.

"Despite the short time frame, I praise the players for believing in the new plan. I convinced them that it would work," Renato told a press conference in Charlotte.

"Inter are a great team. They have much more money than us, but on the pitch it's 11 against 11. The group believed, fought hard and stayed focused for the entire 90 minutes. Bravo!"

Fluminense’s defence, marshalled by 40-year-old captain Thiago Silva, a former Chelsea and Paris St Germain stalwart, and veteran goalkeeper Fabio, 44, has been resolute throughout the tournament.

The side have also benefited from the creativity of Arias and the resurgence of Cano, who has rediscovered his scoring touch in the United States after months struggling with injuries.

The Brazilian side now await the winners of Monday's game between Manchester City and Al Hilal, carrying the belief that they can continue their remarkable journey.

"Today, we were not facing just any team. We were facing one of the giants of European football, a team that just a few days ago was playing in the Champions League final against PSG," Renato said of Inter, who were thrashed 5-0 by the French side.

"We are very proud of ourselves for the affection and joy we are bringing to our fans and, without a doubt, to Brazilian football. We are proving that we have commitment and attitude on the pitch. Off the pitch, we can't compete financially, but on the pitch it's 11 against 11. That's it."

Fluminense's improbable run at the Club World Cup serves as a reminder that football’s magic lies in its unpredictability. Against all odds, Tricolor have earned the right to keep dreaming.