Flyhalf Russell fit to face Springboks as Scotland make three changes

July 9 : Finn Russell has recovered from a calf injury and will start at flyhalf in Scotland’s Nations Championship fixture against hosts South Africa in Pretoria on Saturday, one of three changes to the starting XV by coach Gregor Townsend.

• The other two changes see prop Zander Fagerson and lock Gregor Brown promoted to start after coming off the bench in last weekend’s 47-38 victory in Argentina.

• Fagerson lines up at tighthead after a tour-ending injury to Elliot Millar Mills in Cordoba, joining Pierre Schoeman and Ewan Ashman in the front row.

• Ben White partners Russell in the half-backs, while Rory Hutchinson retains his place at outside centre, forming a midfield partnership with captain Sione Tuipulotu.

• An all-Glasgow Warriors back-three sees Kyle Steyn and Jamie Dobie selected on the wings, with Kyle Rowe at fullback.

• A six-two split of forwards and backs on the replacements bench sees prop Rory Sutherland in line to win his 50th cap should he come onto the field.

• Starting XV: 15-Kyle Rowe, 14-Kyle Steyn, 13-Rory Hutchinson, 12-Sione Tuipulotu (captain), 11-Jamie Dobie, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ben White, 8-Jack Dempsey, 7-Rory Darge, 6-Matt Fagerson, 5-Scott Cummings, 4-Gregor Brown, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Ewan Ashman, 1-Pierre Schoeman

• Replacements: 16-Gregor Hiddleston, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Will Hurd, 19-Alex Samuel, 20-Josh Bayliss, 21-Magnus Bradbury, 22-Tom Jordan, 23-Stafford McDowall.