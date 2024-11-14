Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Flying ants halt T20 clash between South Africa and India
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Flying ants halt T20 clash between South Africa and India

Flying ants halt T20 clash between South Africa and India
Cricket - Third T20 International - South Africa v India - Centurion Park, Centurion, South Africa - November 13, 2024 India's Hardik Pandya is surrounded by flying ants leading to play being stopped REUTERS/James Oatway
Flying ants halt T20 clash between South Africa and India
Cricket - Third T20 International - South Africa v India - Centurion Park, Centurion, South Africa - November 13, 2024 South Africa's Ryan Rickelton and Reeza Hendricks walk off with India players as play is stopped due to flying ants REUTERS/James Oatway
Flying ants halt T20 clash between South Africa and India
Cricket - Third T20 International - South Africa v India - Centurion Park, Centurion, South Africa - November 13, 2024 South Africa's Ryan Rickelton looks on as play is stopped due to flying ants REUTERS/James Oatway
Flying ants halt T20 clash between South Africa and India
Cricket - Third T20 International - South Africa v India - Centurion Park, Centurion, South Africa - November 13, 2024 Reserve umpire Lubabalo Gcuma is surrounded by flying ants leading to play being stopped REUTERS/James Oatway
14 Nov 2024 01:56AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PRETORIA : The third Twenty20 International between South Africa and India was halted early in the home side’s reply after a wave of flying ants descended on Centurion Park in Pretoria on Wednesday and forced the players from the field.

The umpires felt there were too many of the insects to continue, causing a near half-hour delay in play as South Africa seek to chase down the massive 219 for six posted by India thanks to a scintillating 107 not out from 56 balls by Tilak Varma.

Only one over was bowled in South Africa’s reply before the interruption, with the home side on seven without loss.

It is not uncommon for insects to halt play in South Africa, but the culprits in a match against Sri Lanka in 2017 were bees, who interrupted play for over an hour.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement