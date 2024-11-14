Flying ants halt T20 clash between South Africa and India

PRETORIA : The third Twenty20 International between South Africa and India was halted early in the home side’s reply after a wave of flying ants descended on Centurion Park in Pretoria on Wednesday and forced the players from the field.

The umpires felt there were too many of the insects to continue, causing a near half-hour delay in play as South Africa seek to chase down the massive 219 for six posted by India thanks to a scintillating 107 not out from 56 balls by Tilak Varma.

Only one over was bowled in South Africa’s reply before the interruption, with the home side on seven without loss.

It is not uncommon for insects to halt play in South Africa, but the culprits in a match against Sri Lanka in 2017 were bees, who interrupted play for over an hour.