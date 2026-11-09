Flying Freiburg rise to third after Union win, Leverkusen edge Rhine derby

Nov 8 : Freiburg have never finished higher than third place in the Bundesliga but their flying start to the season has raised hopes of a record campaign after Sunday's 2-0 home win over Union Berlin.

An own goal from Rani Khedira and a strike by Yuito Suzuki handed Freiburg a victory that leaves them in third place, two points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Freiburg's best season came in 1994/95 when they finished third under their long-serving coach Volker Finke.

They have been close to repeating that in recent years, finishing in the top seven in four of the last five seasons, but there is growing belief they can go further under current coach Julian Schuster.

"We had to be very patient and yet we remained very confident. We didn't have many opportunities, but we allowed very little ourselves,” Schuster said of the win over Union.

Union coach Mauro Lustrinelli praised Freiburg's attractive style before the match and said it was something he wanted his side to emulate.

Their improved goalscoring this campaign has been behind their strong start.

With 20 goals, they are averaging 2.22 goals per game this season, up from 1.50 last term, with only Bayern, on 29 goals, and RB Leipzig, on 27, having scored more.

It is often said a coach needs three seasons to really bed in his ideas at a club and build a squad, and Schuster is now in his third campaign having been appointed in July 2024.

Freiburg are away to promoted Elversberg after the international break, looking to build on a run of four straight wins in all competitions.

Bayer Leverkusen rose to fifth thanks to a 2-1 win at Cologne in the Rhine derby.

Aleix Garcia and Patrik Schick put Leverkusen 2-0 up before the home side made it a tense finish when Said El Mala scored in added time.

Hoffenheim climbed to ninth after goals from Fisnik Asllani and Tim Lemperle gave them a 2-1 home win over second-bottom Schalke.