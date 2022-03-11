Logo
Focused Chelsea battle to 3-1 win at lowly Norwich
Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v Chelsea - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - March 10, 2022 Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v Chelsea - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - March 10, 2022 Chelsea's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their third goal with Mason Mount Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
11 Mar 2022 06:17AM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 06:35AM)
NORWICH, England: Chelsea put their off-pitch worries to one side as they beat a plucky Norwich City side 3-1 to consolidate third place in the Premier League at Carrow Road on Thursday.

The players at Chelsea, whose Russian owner Roman Abramovich has been placed under sanctions by the British government, did not appear to let the controversy affect them as they swept aside struggling Norwich who look headed for relegation.

Chelsea took the lead after three minutes with a Trevoh Chalobah header and soon doubled the advantage when Mason Mount fired home before Kai Havertz wrapped up the win near the end. Norwich had pulled a goal back with a Teemu Pukki penalty.

Chelsea, whose fans sang Abramovich's name throughout the match, are on 56 points from 27 games and moved eight points clear of Arsenal, who are fourth but have two games in hand. Norwich stayed bottom on 17 points.

Source: Reuters

