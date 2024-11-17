Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Fritz outlasts Zverev to reach ATP Finals title match
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Focused Fritz outlasts Zverev to reach ATP Finals title match

Fritz outlasts Zverev to reach ATP Finals title match
Tennis - ATP Finals - Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy - November 16, 2024 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. celebrates winning his semi final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Fritz outlasts Zverev to reach ATP Finals title match
Tennis - ATP Finals - Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy - November 16, 2024 Germany's Alexander Zverev leaves court after losing his semi final match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Fritz outlasts Zverev to reach ATP Finals title match
Tennis - ATP Finals - Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy - November 16, 2024 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in action during his semi final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Fritz outlasts Zverev to reach ATP Finals title match
Tennis - ATP Finals - Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy - November 16, 2024 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. shakes hands with Germany's Alexander Zverev after winning their semi final match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Fritz outlasts Zverev to reach ATP Finals title match
Tennis - ATP Finals - Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy - November 16, 2024 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his semi final match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
17 Nov 2024 12:25AM (Updated: 17 Nov 2024 12:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TURIN, Italy : Taylor Fritz became the first American since 2006 to reach the title match at the ATP Finals after winning a slugfest against world number two Alexander Zverev in on Saturday.

The 27-year-old fought off numerous break points in a cliffhanger deciding set to win 6-3 3-6 7-6(3), ending a two hour 20 minute duel with a stunning forehand winner.

Fritz will face either home favourite and world number one Jannik Sinner or Norway's Casper Ruud in Sunday's final.

Zverev had cruised through the group stage in majestic fashion and looked in the form to win the prestigious title for a third time, but his eight-match winning streak was ended by the resolute American who is ending the year on a high.

World number five Fritz had won his previous three matches against Zverev and was the better player in the opening set as the German dropped his serve for the first time this week.

Zverev hit back though to set up a deciding set and had enough chances to have taken the win. But Fritz dug deep to hold serve from 0-40 at 2-2 and then saved two break points at 5-5.

Fritz got ahead in the tiebreak and admirably held his nerve to match compatriot James Blake who reached the final in 2006.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement