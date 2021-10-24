Logo
Foden double inspires Man City to 4-1 win at Brighton
Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 23, 2021 Manchester City's Phil Foden shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 23, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister in action with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 23, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard shoots at goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 23, 2021 Manchester City's Jack Grealish in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard and Joel Veltman REUTERS/Dylan Martinez.
Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 23, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
24 Oct 2021 02:39AM (Updated: 24 Oct 2021 02:55AM)
BRIGHTON, England: Manchester City enjoyed a rampant 4-1 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion helped by England midfielder Phil Foden's double in their Premier League match on Saturday (Oct 23).

The visitors battered the Brighton goal from the start, racing into a 13th minute lead through Ilkay Gundogan after a mistake from home goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

City soon extended their lead as Foden got his first of the match, steering Jack Grealish's square pass into the net in the 28th minute, before the 21-year-old got the final touch on Gabriel Jesus' shot to make it 3-0 three minutes later.

With the job all but done by halftime, City took their foot off the gas in the second period, with Alexis Mac Allister's penalty nine minutes from time giving the hosts a consolation.

City substitute Riyad Mahrez put the icing on the cake with their fourth goal in stoppage time, sealing a win that moved Pep Guardiola's side up to second place above Liverpool, who visit Manchester United on Sunday, and within two points of Chelsea.

Brighton stay fourth on 15 points from nine games.

Source: Reuters

