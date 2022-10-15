Logo
Sport

Foden extends Manchester City stay till 2027
Foden extends Manchester City stay till 2027

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Manchester United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 2, 2022 Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates with the match ball after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble EDITORIAL/File Photo

15 Oct 2022 01:37AM (Updated: 15 Oct 2022 02:32AM)
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Premier League champions until 2027, the club announced on Friday.

The 22-year-old, whose previous deal was set to expire in 2024, has emerged as a vital player for manager Pep Guardiola in recent seasons, winning four league titles and one FA Cup after graduating from the City academy.

"It's hard to put into words how happy I am... I have been a City fan all my life. I've trained here for so many years and I've even been a ballboy," Foden told the club website.

"I've improved a lot in recent years and so much of that is down to Pep and his staff, who guide me every single day on the training field."

Foden, named the Premier League's best young player for the last two years, has already racked up seven goals and three assists across all competitions this season.

City, second in the standings with 23 points from nine games, travel to 10th-placed Liverpool on Sunday.

 

 

Source: Reuters

