Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Foden withdraws from England squad after surgery for appendicitis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Foden withdraws from England squad after surgery for appendicitis

26 Mar 2023 10:25PM (Updated: 26 Mar 2023 10:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has left the England squad ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine after undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The 22-year-old played 12 minutes of England's 2-1 win in Italy earlier this week before undergoing surgery on their return to London.

"He will not be fit for this weekend's Premier League game at home to Liverpool and it is unclear at this stage how long he will be unavailable for," City said in a statement.

City, who are second in the Premier League, host Liverpool on Saturday. England face Ukraine at Wembley later on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.