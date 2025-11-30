Logo
Foden's double secures Manchester City's thrilling win over Leeds
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Leeds United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 29, 2025 Manchester City's Phil Foden in action with Leeds United's James Justin REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Leeds United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 29, 2025 Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders takes a free kick as Leeds United defensive wall blocks his shot REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Leeds United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 29, 2025 Manchester City's Phil Foden in action with Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto REUTERS/Phil Noble
30 Nov 2025 01:21AM
MANCHESTER, England, Nov 29 : Midfielder Phil Foden delivered in dramatic fashion, scoring in the first and 91st minutes, to seal Manchester City's 3-2 victory over Leeds United on Saturday in a breathless finish that kept Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League title race.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw after second-half goals by Leeds' Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, but Foden made some space for himself in the box before firing home.

The victory left City provisionally second on 25 points, four behind leaders Arsenal who play on Sunday. Leeds are 18th with 11 points.

Matheus Nunes worked the ball down the wing and crossed to Foden, whose first-time shot glanced off the underside of the bar and went in 59 seconds into the game.

City continued to dominate and Josko Gvardiol doubled their lead in the 25th when he poked home a point-blank shot from a corner.

But Calvert-Lewin pounced on City's casual clearance attempt to pull one back in the 50th minute, and the goal breathed life into the visitors.

Nmecha struck from the penalty spot in the 68th minute, awarded for Gvardiol's tackle of Calvert-Lewin in the box.

Foden's late goal came amid a flurry of chances for City at the death. 

Source: Reuters
