Sport

Fofana the hero as Lens come back to beat Lille
Sport

Fofana the hero as Lens come back to beat Lille

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Nantes v RC Lens - The Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, Nantes, France - December 10, 2021 RC Lens' Seko Fofana during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

05 Jan 2022 06:39AM (Updated: 05 Jan 2022 06:35AM)
PARIS : Seko Fofana scored a dramatic equaliser five minutes into stoppage time and then converted the decisive penalty in the shootout to help RC Lens to a comeback victory over neighbours Lille in the French Cup on Tuesday.

Lens were 2-0 down midway through the second half before the 26-year-old Fofana engineered a dramatic turn around, first pulling a goal back in the 67th minute before slamming home the last-gasp equaliser.

The tie then went straight to penalties where the Ivory Coast international took the last of Lens’ five attempts and scored to secure a 4-3 shootout victory.

Lille looked in comfortable command after Amadou Onana scored two goals in a four-minute spell in the first half to give them a two-goal cushion. They were the first goals for the French champions for Onana, who signed from Hamburg at the start of the season.

Lens’ reward is a home match in the last 16 against Monaco after the draw was also conducted on Tuesday.

The match will be played on the weekend of Jan 29-30.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

