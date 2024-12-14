Fonseca urges players to live up to Milan's history

AC Milan's players need to improve their attitude and live up to the rich history of the club, manager Paulo Fonseca said on Saturday ahead of a Serie A game against Genoa on Sunday which will mark the Rossoneri's 125th anniversary.

Fonseca ripped into his side on Wednesday, questioning the commitment of some players following their 2-1 victory over Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

While Fonseca did not name names, AC Milan captain Davide Calabria and a few of his team mates drew heat from fans, with Calabria hitting out at the online criticism on Friday in a post on social media.

"For me it would have been easy to just talk about the victory with Red Star but tomorrow Milan is 125 years old and we have to live up to that history," Fonseca told reporters.

"And for me, after Wednesday, it wasn't like that. With Wednesday's attitude we couldn't live up to a club that has made football history. I spoke to the team, I spoke to the players I wanted to speak to and we are ready for tomorrow."

Asked why he had publicly chastised his team, Fonseca said: "First because I always tell the truth, it's difficult for me to hide what I feel after the game.

"Secondly, these are important messages to get across. You are not inside, you don't know everything, but I had the need to speak publicly."

Milan, 19 times Italian champions, are seventh in the Serie A standings and 13 points off leaders Atalanta with a game in hand.

Asked if any hope of being involved in the title race had already evaporated, Fonseca said: "As always, I want to be honest.

"I think it is more difficult now but inside I still believe. What more can I say? It's not that it's easy but I keep believing."

Despite Milan's struggles, Fonseca said their problems could be solved, saying: "I have already seen the Milan I wanted. I'm not a magician.

"It's always a rollercoaster: maybe tomorrow we see it, maybe later we don't. I would like to have a more constant team, especially in attitude.

"Then you can make mistakes technically or tactically but it's difficult for me to understand this mental inconsistency of the team. It can be solved."