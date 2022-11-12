Logo
Foord double leads Australia to 4-0 win over Sweden
Sport

Foord double leads Australia to 4-0 win over Sweden

Foord double leads Australia to 4-0 win over Sweden

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - May 4, 2022 Arsenal's Caitlin Foord celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

12 Nov 2022 02:42PM
Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia beat Sweden 4-0 in a friendly in Melbourne on Saturday to record their first win over a top 10 ranked nation in over a year.

A brace from Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord helped Australia, who will host the global soccer showpiece with neighbours New Zealand next July and August, to the comprehensive win over the world's number two ranked team.

The Matildas secured their first win over a top side since a 3-1 victory over Brazil last October.

Foord has now scored five in three games.

Playing in front of a crowd of 22,065, Sam Kerr poked home the 36th minute opener from close range and Foord curled in her side's second from the edge of the penalty area six minutes after the interval.

Kerr set up Mary Fowler to score Australia's third with a deflected effort with 18 minutes remaining, while Foord completed the scoring six minutes later when she deftly lifted Emily van Egmond's pass over the goalkeeper.

The win was the third in a row for Tony Gustavsson's side after securing victories over South Africa and Denmark last month.

Australia will be in action again on Tuesday when they take on Thailand.

Source: Reuters

