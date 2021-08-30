Logo
Football: Abraham off the mark as Roma win 4-0 at Salernitana
Soccer Football - Serie A - Salernitana v AS Roma - Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Italy - August 29, 2021 AS Roma's Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Salernitana v AS Roma - Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Italy - August 29, 2021 AS Roma's Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Salernitana v AS Roma - Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Italy - August 29, 2021 AS Roma players applaud their fans after the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
30 Aug 2021 05:14AM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 05:24AM)
SALERNO, Italy: Tammy Abraham's first goal for AS Roma helped his new side cruise to a 4-0 victory at promoted Salernitana on Sunday as Jose Mourinho's winning return to Serie A continued.

Roma skipper Lorenzo Pellegrini drilled the visitors in front three minutes into the second half from a tight angle, before Jordan Veretout, on the end of a sublime Henrikh Mkhitaryan pass, made it two four minutes later.

Abraham's moment came in the 69th minute when he finished emphatically from the edge of the box.

Pellegrini added a late second to put the icing on the cake, as Roma made it two wins from two under Mourinho to sit third in the standings level on six points with leaders Lazio.

Despite making an impressive start to the campaign - this is only the second time since the 1970s that Roma have scored at least seven goals in the opening two Serie A matches of the season - Pellegrini is not getting carried away.

"This year there is something different," he told DAZN.

"I'm very happy. We won a game that was not easy. We managed to unlock our opponents with my goal in the second half that came immediately.

"We hope to achieve it (the Serie A title) one day but it is still very early."

Mourinho was much more relaxed about what he saw.

"It was impossible not to win," he added. "From the first minute I had a feeling of tranquillity, I was too calm because the team played sensationally well."

Source: Reuters

