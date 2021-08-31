Football: AC Milan re-sign Chelsea's Bakayoko on loan

LONDON: AC Milan have signed midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea on a two-year loan with an option to make the move permanent, the clubs said on Monday.

The 27-year-old Frenchman moved to Chelsea in 2017 but failed to establish himself as regular, spending much of his time out on loan including a previous stint at Milan during the 2018-19 season when he made 42 appearances in all competitions.

He spent the last two seasons on loan at Monaco and Napoli, respectively.

"AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of (Bakayoko) from Chelsea FC on a two-year loan, which could turn into an obligation if certain conditions are met," the Serie A club said in a statement.

Milan, who beat Cagliari 4-1 on Sunday, have won both their league games so far and sit fourth in the Serie A table.