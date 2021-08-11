Football: After Messi, what next for Barca?

MADRID: While Lionel Messi's departure marks the end of an era for Barcelona, there is plenty more to be resolved at the Nou Camp before the season gets under way.

MONEY ISSUES

Barcelona have a gross debt of more than €1 billion euros (US$1.17 billion) and years of profligate spending meant they flew too close to the sun once too often.

Even without the Argentine, their salary mass accounts for 95 per cent of all income - in football, it is considered viable and healthy to have your wages to income at a maximum ratio of 70 per cent.

That is all the more remarkable given they topped the 2021 Deloitte Football Money League despite the pandemic and are officially the world's highest-earning football club.

FAT STILL TO BE TRIMMED

With football stadiums still at a reduced capacity in Spain, matchday income will still be relatively low, meaning Barca must reduce their wage bill in order to register new signings Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Emerson and Eric Garcia.

Indeed, with just two days until the start of the 2021 to 2022 La Liga campaign, Barca have not officially registered any of their new arrivals with the league, meaning it is unlikely any of them will feature against Real Sociedad this weekend.

Loanee Yusuf Demir is eligible to play as he was signed by Barcelona's reserve team.

They have tried, without success, to get senior players on bumper deals to take wage cuts, meaning players must be moved on in order for them to form a new-look Barca.

One of those is likely to be 18-year-old Ilaix Moriba, who is into the final year of his deal and refusing the terms offered to him by the club; one knock-on consequence of the economic mismanagement being that players see the contracts previously handed out and want parity.

Moreover, with Aguero out injured for the first three months of the season, and largely brought to the club to appease Messi, there is an off-chance they might look to find a taker for the forward in order to get his wages off the books.