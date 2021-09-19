Logo
Football: Ajax enjoy 9-0 romp in Dutch league
Easy does it: Ajax's David Neres and Steven Berghuis celebrate their fourth goal

19 Sep 2021 04:42AM (Updated: 19 Sep 2021 04:42AM)
AMSTERDAM: Free-scoring Ajax Amsterdam cruised to a 9-0 rout of Cambuur in the Dutch top flight on Saturday, their fourth win this season in which they have scored at least five goals.

David Neres scored twice while the other seven goals were shared amongst Jurrien Timber, Steven Berghuis, Noussair Mazraoui, Dusan Tadic, Mohamed Daramy, Danilo and Sebastien Haller.

Ivory Coast international Haller had scored four times in Wednesday's 5-1 triumph over Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

Ajax had already celebrated two other big wins in the Eredivisie this season -- 5-0 against both NEC and Vitesse.

Victory on Saturday put Ajax on top of the table with 13 points from five games although second-placed PSV have a game in hand and boast a perfect record of four wins in four matches so far.

Source: AFP

