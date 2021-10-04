Argentina to probe attendance numbers after Buenos Aires derby

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina plans to investigate attendance numbers at Sunday's (Oct 3) derby between River Plate and Boca Juniors, a judicial official said, after local media questioned whether numbers exceeded those permitted under COVID-19 rules governing fans' return.

Supporters were allowed back into stadiums in Argentina on Friday after 18 months of empty arenas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only those who had received at least one dose of the vaccine were permitted to attend games and the maximum capacity was limited to 50 per cent.

However, Argentine media questioned the numbers present inside River Plate's Monumental stadium and a judicial official told Reuters an investigation would be launched.

"People were detained for the sale of false tickets ... and the Public Ministry of Buenos Aires city is going to investigate whether the capacity was exceeded," a spokesperson for the office in charge of major events said.