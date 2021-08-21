Football: Arsenal complete signing of keeper Ramsdale from Sheffield United

Logo
Soccer-Arsenal complete signing of keeper Ramsdale from Sheffield United
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - England v Austria - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, Britain - June 2, 2021 England's Aaron Ramsdale during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS/Stu Forster

21 Aug 2021 01:59AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2021 02:13AM)
Arsenal have signed goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United on a long-term contract, the Premier League side said on Friday (Aug 20).

British media reported that 23-year-old had been handed a four-year deal for an initial fee of 24 million pounds (US$32.70 million).

The former England Under-21 international was a major target for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta but the London club was initially put off by Sheffield United's steep asking price, reportedly worth 40 million pounds (US$54.50 million).

"The club turned down a number of bids from Arsenal and expressed a desire to keep Ramsdale at Bramall Lane for the long-term. However, discussions earlier this week with the player and his representatives highlighted his desire to further his career away from S2," Sheffield United said in a statement.

"In addition, Arsenal returned with another improved, head-turning bid. It was felt the best decision was to accept a club record," the statement added.

Ramsdale, who joined Sheffield United from Bournemouth in August 2020, played all 38 games in the league last season, keeping five clean sheets.

He was named Player of the Year at Bramall Lane but was unable to prevent the club from being relegated to the second-tier Championship.

Ramsdale's arrival at the Emirates Stadium is likely to see second-choice keeper Alex Runarsson, signed from French side Dijon last year, leave the club.

Arsenal, who lost to Brentford in their Premier League opener last week, host Chelsea on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

