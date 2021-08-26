Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer - Arsenal midfielder Torreira joins Fiorentina on loan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Arsenal midfielder Torreira joins Fiorentina on loan

Football: Arsenal midfielder Torreira joins Fiorentina on loan

Uruguay's Lucas Torreira during training. (Photo: REUTERS/Mariana Greif)

26 Aug 2021 01:39AM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 02:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has joined Italian outfit Fiorentina on loan, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday.

Torreira, who joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in 2018, had an impressive debut season in north London where he played 50 times in all competitions, but the 25-year-old has since found limited playing time at the Premier League club.

He spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid where he made 19 appearances in their LaLiga title-winning campaign.

Fiorentina said they signed the Uruguay international with an option to buy him for a fee reported by British and Italian media to be about €15 million (US$17.63 million).

The club lost their opening Serie A game at AS Roma over the weekend and host Torino on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us