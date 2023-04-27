Logo
Sport

We suffered tonight, says Arsenal's Arteta, after Man City mauling
We suffered tonight, says Arsenal's Arteta, after Man City mauling

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Arsenal - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 26, 2023 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

27 Apr 2023 06:57AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 07:08AM)
MANCHESTER: Arsenal remain top of the Premier League but manager Mikel Arteta's body language after a 4-1 drubbing at Manchester City on Wednesday (Apr 26) suggests he knows their title chance has gone.

His side wilted under City's sustained onslaught and perhaps got off lightly as Kevin De Bruyne scored twice with John Stones and Erling Haaland also on target.

Reigning champions City will go top with a game in hand if they beat Fulham at the weekend having trailed Arsenal for more or less the whole season.

"I don't know what is going to be required," Arteta told reporters when asked if Arsenal must now win their remaining five games to have any chance of claiming the club's first title since 2004. "For sure we have to lift the players up first because they suffered tonight.

"We need to do everything that we've done so far so well and start winning."

While the loss to City will be seen as the pivotal moment in the title race, the truth is Arsenal had already lost the momentum they had built up in an awful April.

Successive 2-2 draws with Liverpool and West Ham United, having led by two goals, were followed by Friday's chaotic 3-3 draw at home to bottom club Southampton.

It was a run that hardly fuelled Arsenal's belief and with the Londoners badly missing the agility of injured defender William Saliba they were taken to the cleaners by City.

City's De Bruyne was quick to point out that they still have seven league games to negotiate and that they still trail Arsenal in the race, but even the most optimistic Arsenal supporters will now be settling for runners-up spot.

Not a bad achievement for a club that has not finished in the top four since 2016.

"The stats at the start of the season said we'd finish sixth or seventh and we are where we are," Arteta said. "There's still five games to go. I've been in this country 22 years and things change a lot. City are an exceptional team but we are an exceptional team as well."

On Wednesday's mauling, Arteta said too many of his team were below the required level.

"The better team won the game. They were probably at their best in the first half and we weren't at our level. In terms of the basics we didn't do it," the Spaniard said.

Source: Reuters/rc

