Football: Singapore lose 4-2 to Thailand, must avoid defeat against Malaysia to reach ASEAN Championship semis
Tsutomu Ogura's Singapore side will need a win or a draw against Malaysia to have a chance to progress.
SINGAPORE: Two stoppage time goals consigned Singapore to a 2-4 defeat to Thailand in their penultimate ASEAN football championship group fixture on Tuesday (Dec 17) but the Lions remain in the running to reach the tournament semi-finals.
In front of 22,611 at the National Stadium, goals from Shawal Anuar and Faris Ramli gave Tsutomu Ogura's men a shock lead in the first 45.
Patrik Gustavsson reduced the arrears before a second half goal from Suphanat Mueanta and stoppage time strikes from Peeradon Chamratsamee and Teerasak Poeiphimai wrapped the three points up for the Thais.
The win sealed the defending champions' progression to the next round.
The last time Singapore beat Thailand was a 3-1 home victory in 2012 on the way to lifting the trophy. The Lions have not won the tournament since.
The Lions are ranked 161st in the FIFA world rankings, while the Thais are 97th.
The Thais now top Group A with three wins from three games while Singapore sit second with six points. Cambodia and Malaysia have four points.
The Lions will travel to Malaysia to face their Causeway rivals at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 20.
A win or a draw against Malaysia will be enough for Singapore to progress.
The tournament format dictates teams level on points are first differentiated by their head to head record, followed by goal difference.
The Lions last made the semi-finals of the regional tournament in 2021, where they were eliminated by Indonesia.
Singapore began their campaign last Wednesday with a 2-1 win over Cambodia at the National Stadium.
A pair of first-half goals from Faris and Shawal gave Singapore three points against the plucky away side, who had outplayed the Lions for most of the game.
They then left it late to beat Timor-Leste 3-0 at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, with a penalty from Kyoga Nakamura and second half double from Shawal sealing the win.
Singapore last faced Thailand in a World Cup qualifier group game in June where the Thais came out 3-1 winners. The Lions also lost the reverse fixture by the scoreline in November last year.
The Lions showed no signs of being overawed by their illustrious opponents and it was the home side who took the lead first.
A brilliant long ball from Izwan Mahmud split the defence and found Shawal, who took the pass down brilliantly, and hammered a shot home in the 10th minute
The Thais were shocked to life and would almost get their equaliser minutes later if not for a superb sliding clearance by Ryhan Stewart.
Then it was Faris who sent the home crowd into delirium with another move started by Izwan.
The Lion City Sailors custodian swept a pass out to Kyoga Nakamura, who laid it off to to the BG Tampines Rovers forward on the left. Faris still had it all to do, and he would curl home an absolute stunner in the 34th minute.
"The first half I think was the best 45 minutes (I have overseen)," said Ogura. "Players were not scared, not afraid, built up from the back. The opponents were also a little bit confused."
But as Singapore were starting to believe, the Thais pegged them back as Anan Yodsangwal’s cutback found Gustavsson, who had the freedom of the penalty box to rifle home.
Then it was Muenta who would level things up in the 52th minute as he planted an excellent header past Izwan.
"They were coming (at us). They were more aggressive ... (We were losing) a little bit more pace to the opponents. This must be more improved on and (we must have) a stronger mentality."
And while the Lions withstood much of the Thai pressure, Peeradon would break hearts right at the death. While the goal was initially ruled out for offside, the Video Assistant Referee overturned the decision to the disappointment of the home crowd.
As Singapore pushed men forward, they created a number of chances of their own with substitute Abdul Rasaq coming the closest.
But this created gaps at the back as Teerasak tapped home to stretch the Lions' wretched record against the Thais.
"We had to take a little bit of risk, (we had) two chances, but we missed," said Ogura.
"Then punishment came, (and) it was 4-2. This is football."
But the Lions will go again.
And just in the win over Cambodia, substitutes and players who did not feature against Thailand were back training soon after the final whistle.
A tough Causeway derby now beckons, and Singapore will need to be ready.
