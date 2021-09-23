Logo
Football: Asensio hat-trick, Benzema double as Real hit Mallorca for 6
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v RCD Mallorca - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 22, 2021 Real Madrid's Marco Asensio scores their third goal REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v RCD Mallorca - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 22, 2021 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scores their fifth goal REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v RCD Mallorca - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 22, 2021 Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v RCD Mallorca - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 22, 2021 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v RCD Mallorca - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 22, 2021 RCD Mallorca's Takefusa Kubo in action with Real Madrid's Miguel Gutierrez REUTERS/Sergio Perez
23 Sep 2021 06:04AM (Updated: 23 Sep 2021 06:56AM)
MADRID: Real Madrid forward Marcos Asensio scored a hat-trick and Karim Benzema struck twice as Carlo Ancelotti's side crushed Mallorca 6-1 at home in LaLiga on Wednesday (Sep 22).

Benzema opened the scoring in the third minute and Asensio netted against his old club in the 24th but the visitors South Korean forward Lee Kang-in pulled one back moments later with an outstanding individual run and finish.

Asensio promptly restored Real's two-goal advantage before the break before completing his first hat-trick at club level early in the second half with an emphatic finish, whipping the ball into the bottom corner from outside the area.

Benzema scored for the second time in the 78th minute to make it 200 La Liga goals for the Frenchman and Isco completed the rout six minutes from time.

Real top the standings on 16 points from six games, two ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Mallorca are 10th on eight points.

Source: Reuters/dv

