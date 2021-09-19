Logo
Football: Atletico Mineiro win again to stay top in Brazil
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Sport Recife - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - September 18, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Diego Costa in action with Sport Recife's Hayner REUTERS/Washington Alves
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Sport Recife - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - September 18, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Nathan Silva in action with Sport Recife's Paulinho REUTERS/Washington Alves
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Sport Recife - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - September 18, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Eduardo Vargas scores their third goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Washington Alves
19 Sep 2021 08:24AM (Updated: 19 Sep 2021 08:53AM)
BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil : Diego Costa and Hulk scored shortly before half time and Eduardo Vargas added a late penalty to give Atletico Mineiro a 3-0 win over Sport on Saturday and extend their lead at the top of Brazil’s Serie A to seven points.

Costa, the former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker, headed home the first in 35 minutes and then 10 minutes later Hulk found space in the box to score with a left-foot shot.

Vargas scored from the spot in stoppage time to round out the win, Atletico’s eighth in 10 games.

The league leaders now sit seven points ahead of Palmeiras, who beat bottom club Chapecoense 2-0 earlier on Saturday.

Sport lie second bottom.

Source: Reuters

