Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Aubameyang and Lacazette among four positive Covid cases at Arsenal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Aubameyang and Lacazette among four positive COVID-19 cases at Arsenal

Football: Aubameyang and Lacazette among four positive COVID-19 cases at Arsenal
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra)
Football: Aubameyang and Lacazette among four positive COVID-19 cases at Arsenal
Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette goes off after sustaining an injury. (Photo: Pool via REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga)
20 Aug 2021 03:04AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2021 03:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Arsenal forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette missed last week's defeat by Brentford due to positive COVID-19 tests, the Premier League side confirmed on Thursday.

While Aubameyang has tested negative since and is in contention to feature against Chelsea on Sunday, strike partner Lacazette is still recovering from the illness.

Others in the squad who returned positive tests include goalkeeper Alex Runarsson and winger Willian, both of whom are unlikely to take part in Chelsea's visit to the Emirates Stadium.

Manager Mikel Arteta's side have been further depleted by injuries to Thomas Partey, Gabriel Magalhaes and Eddie Nketiah, with all three ruled out for Sunday.

Arsenal, who lost 2-0 to Brentford last week, have a series of tough fixtures ahead of them, with the Chelsea game followed by a trip to champions Manchester City.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us