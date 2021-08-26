Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Aubameyang grabs a hat-trick as Arsenal hit West Brom for six
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Aubameyang grabs a hat-trick as Arsenal hit West Brom for six

Football: Aubameyang grabs a hat-trick as Arsenal hit West Brom for six
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their fourth goal. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers)
Football: Aubameyang grabs a hat-trick as Arsenal hit West Brom for six
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Second Round - West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - August 25, 2021 A young Arsenal fan is given Arsenal's Martin Odegaard's jersey after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
26 Aug 2021 05:34AM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 05:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang started his season with a hat-trick as Arsenal shook off their Premier League troubles and hit second tier West Bromwich Albion for six to reach the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday.

Southampton went two better, dealing fourth tier Newport County an 8-0 drubbing at Rodney Parade in the South Coast side's biggest away win of their 136-year history.

Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Burnley failed to provide much excitement for the 30,000 crowd at St James' Park, that game ending goalless with Burnley winning through 4-3 on penalties.

Aubameyang, absent from the Gunners' opening two 2-0 league defeats after testing positive for COVID-19, tapped into an empty net in the 17th minute after Bukayo Saka's saved effort fell to him.

He made it 2-0 on the stroke of halftime, when Nicolas Pepe's shot rebounded off the post for another tap-in, and then repaid the favour seconds later.

The hat-trick was sealed in the 62nd, Saka having bagged the fourth goal of the game in the 50th, with a strike from 18 yards.

Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench for his season's debut and made it 6-0 four minutes later, assisted by Pepe, as Arsenal celebrated their first win of the season against opponents who were effectively a reserve team.

West Brom, relegated from the Premier League last season, made 11 changes from the side that won at the weekend in the Championship and had five players - including goalkeeper Alex Palmer - making their debuts.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was also debuting following his move from Sheffield United.

Loanee Armando Broja scored in each half on his debut for Southampton and Mohamed Elyounoussi grabbed a second half hat-trick as Newport were hammered in their first home game of the season after having their pitch re-laid.

Nathan Tella (25th), Kyle Walker-Peters (44th) and Nathan Redmond (69th) also scored with Saints running riot in the second half after going in 3-0 at the break.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football League Cup

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us