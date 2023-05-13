Football Australia boss expects rainbow armbands at World Cup

LONDON : Players are likely to be allowed to wear rainbow armbands at the women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after "meaningful and constructive" discussions with FIFA, the chief executive of Football Australia said on Saturday.

Aboriginal "First Nation" flags could also be flown inside stadiums hosting matches at the July and August tournament, James Johnson told Reuters.

"One of the objectives for us with this tournament is to project to the rest of the world values that Australia and New Zealand hold close to their heart, and inclusion is an important value for Australia and for New Zealand," he said.

"As hosts we want to be able to provide some exceptions for players to express themselves on issues that are important to them.

"There have been discussions for months now with FIFA. I think the process that is in place will define an outcome that players can live with, that the hosts can live with and FIFA are comfortable with. I think it's heading in the right direction."

Asked directly whether captains would be able to wear rainbow armbands without fear of punishment, Johnson replied: "I think so.

"There's a specific discussion about the armbands and that's something that was an issue in Qatar and we wanted to get resolved. But we're talking about a broader package where it might be flags in stadiums and these sort of things.

"We haven't defined that detail yet but it's not just about an armband," he said.

"There's still a bit of finessing to do but I’m pretty happy with where it’s going."

Several European nations abandoned plans to wear the One Love armband, supporting diversity and inclusion, at the 2022 men's World Cup after being warned they risked sporting sanctions including captains being booked or sent off.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.

According to FIFA rules, team equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images, and during FIFA Final Competitions, the captain of each team "must wear the captain’s armband provided by FIFA".

England wore the rainbow armband throughout their home run to the women's Euro 2022 title and hope to continue doing so at the World Cup.

Asked about the risk of a "broadcast blackout" in Europe, with FIFA asking the major European countries to improve "unacceptable" bids, Johnson expected the situation to be resolved.

"Good content is good content, and I think people will get up at any time to watch matches," he said, dismissing an argument that the time difference made the World Cup less attractive commercially.

The tournament has a target of 2 billion viewers, compared to 1.2 billion for the 2017 World Cup in France and 5 billion for the men in Qatar. Johnson said broadcasters should pay a true market value.

"The women's numbers are about 40 per cent of what the men's are. So that's probably one way to look at what the values should be," he added.