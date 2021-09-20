Logo
Australian Gillett to be Premier League's first overseas ref
Football: Australian Gillett to be Premier League's first overseas ref

AFC Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic remonstrates with referee Jarred Gillett. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs)

20 Sep 2021 11:54PM (Updated: 21 Sep 2021 12:47AM)
LONDON: Australian Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to referee a Premier League match when he takes charge of Watford's home game against Newcastle United on Saturday, the League said.

Gillett, a five-times A-League referee of the year who also has experience as a FIFA international official, was promoted in June to the top Select Group allowed to referee in the Premier League.

The 34-year-old, who moved to England in 2019 as a post-doctoral researcher at Liverpool's John Moore's University, has carried out VAR duties in the top flight already this season.

Source: Reuters

