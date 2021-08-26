Logo
Football: Bamford, Alexander-Arnold in England squad, Greenwood left out
Football: Bamford, Alexander-Arnold in England squad, Greenwood left out

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Everton - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - August 21, 2021 Leeds United's Patrick Bamford applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Chris Radburn

26 Aug 2021 09:14PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 09:28PM)
England have given a maiden call-up to Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford while Liverpool full back Trent Alexander-Arnold has also returned as Gareth Southgate named his squad on Thursday (Aug 26) for World Cup qualifiers in September.

However, Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was left out. England, who are top of Group I with nine points from three games, play Hungary, Andorra and Poland between Sept. 2-8.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Patrick Bamford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

 

Source: Reuters

