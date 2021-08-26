Football: Bamford, Alexander-Arnold in England squad, Greenwood left out

England have given a maiden call-up to Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford while Liverpool full back Trent Alexander-Arnold has also returned as Gareth Southgate named his squad on Thursday (Aug 26) for World Cup qualifiers in September.

However, Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was left out. England, who are top of Group I with nine points from three games, play Hungary, Andorra and Poland between Sept. 2-8.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Patrick Bamford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling