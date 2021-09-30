Logo
Football: Barca need to be more clinical, says Koeman after Benfica battering
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Benfica v FC Barcelona - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - September 29, 2021 Benfica's Lucas Verissimo in action with FC Barcelona's Memphis Depay REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
30 Sep 2021 06:04AM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 07:19AM)
LISBON: Beleaguered Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said his side's failure to take their chances was behind their 3-0 humbling at Benfica on Wednesday as the pressure on the Dutchman ratcheted up.

Barca have made a stuttering start to the La Liga season and sit sixth, five points off league leaders Real Madrid, while they have lost both of their Champions League Group E games 3-0.

Two goals from Darwin Nunez and a Rafa Silva strike gave Jorge Jesus's side a deserved win, however Koeman said the difference between the teams was that one took their chances and the other did not.

"It's a tough result to take, and it's not what we saw on the pitch," Koeman said.

"While we conceded early, we were good until it became 2-0. We had a number of chances to score and didn't take them. That's how you change games.

"If they score the three chances they create and we don't, then that's the big difference between the sides."

The result leaves Barca bottom of Group E, six behind leaders Bayern Munich, four adrift of Benfica and one behind Dynamo Kyiv.

They host the Ukrainians next month and need a win to get their hopes of qualifying for the last 16 back on track.

Koeman insisted the players were behind him as they bid to turn their form around, but he said he did not know if the board felt the same.

"I'm not going to argue about the level of my team. There's no point in comparing this with Barcelona teams of years gone by. That's as clear as water," the Dutchman said.

"I can only give you my opinion of my work at the club - I feel backed by my players and their attitude. The rest, the club, I'm not sure ... I can't say any more, because I don't know what the club thinks in that sense. It's not in my hands."

Source: Reuters

