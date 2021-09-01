Logo
Sport

Football:Barca register Aguero after Busquets and Alba agree to pay cuts
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Quarter Final - Switzerland v Spain - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - July 2, 2021 Spain's Sergio Busquets reacts after he misses a penalty during a penalty shootout Pool via REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Semi Final - Italy v Spain - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 6, 2021 Spain's Jordi Alba celebrates their first goal, scored by Alvaro Morata Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
01 Sep 2021 12:19AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2021 01:03AM)
LONDON: Barcelona players Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have agreed to salary reductions in order to get new signing Sergio Aguero registered and to extend the club's limit with regards to financial fair play regulations, the Catalan side said on Tuesday (Aug 31).

The gesture comes after defender Gerard Pique took a similar step that allowed team mates Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj to register with La Liga.

"Sergio and Jordi Alba have agreed to changes in the financial terms of their contracts which included a wage reduction for this season and the deferment of payments for the remaining years," Barcelona said in a statement.

The details of the wage cuts were not disclosed.

Speaking after Lionel Messi's departure to Paris St Germain earlier this month, Barcelona president Joan Laporta said that without the Argentine superstar's salary, the club's annual wages were still around 95 per cent of their revenue, exceeding the 70 per cent cap set by La Liga.

Barcelona sit fourth in La Liga with seven points from three games. They take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stage on Sep 15, after the international break.

Source: Reuters

