Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Barcelona's Pique injures calf to add to centreback shortage
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Barcelona's Pique injures calf to add to centreback shortage

Football: Barcelona's Pique injures calf to add to centreback shortage

Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona Training - Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, Barcelona, Spain - May 21, 2021 FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique arrives for training REUTERS/Albert Gea

22 Aug 2021 10:14PM (Updated: 22 Aug 2021 10:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BARCELONA : Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been ruled out of action after picking up a calf strain in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga, the club said in a statement on Sunday (Aug 22).

Pique, who scored in Barca's 4-2 win over Real Sociedad the previous week after agreeing to take a pay cut to alleviate the club's financial problems and ensure they could register new signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia, was taken off in the first half against Athletic.

The 34-year-old's injury leaves Barca without their two first-choice centrebacks for next week's home game against Getafe as Garcia was shown a straight red card in added time against Athletic.

Barca's statement did not give any indication when Pique would return, stating that he would continue to be assessed.

 

Source: Reuters/mi

Related Topics

FC Barcelona football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us