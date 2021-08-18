Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Battaglia replaces Russo as Boca Juniors coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Battaglia replaces Russo as Boca Juniors coach

18 Aug 2021 04:59AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 05:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUENOS AIRES: Former Boca Juniors midfielder Sebastian Battaglia was appointed the club’s new coach on Tuesday, replacing Miguel Angel Russo after a string of bad results left the Buenos Aires side a point off the bottom of the Argentine league.

Boca last won in May, before embarking on a 10-game winless run that included three consecutive matches without a shot on goal.

Battaglia took over on Tuesday and led his first training session in the afternoon. The 40-year-old won 18 trophies with the club as a player between 1999 and 2011.

His only previous first-team coaching experience was a short spell in charge of second division Almagro. He has been reserve team coach at Boca since last year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us