Sport

Kompany hails Muller after Bayern dismantle Shakhtar
Kompany hails Muller after Bayern dismantle Shakhtar

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany is seen before his side's Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk on Dec 10, 2024. (Photo: Reuters/Leon Kugeler)

11 Dec 2024 07:21AM (Updated: 11 Dec 2024 12:04PM)
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany: Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany praised his veteran striker Thomas Muller who took advantage of a rare start this season to put the side ahead against Shakhtar Donetsk after they had gone behind early in their Champions League game on Tuesday (Dec 10).

"His goal is a quality that he always had in his career, just the right moment, the right place and he scored the goal very efficiently," Kompany told reporters after the 5-1 win.

"And then of course the energy, the passion, the leadership. For us it is very important to have a good balance between experienced players and young players who still have to grow."

Muller had started only one of Bayern's previous five games in the competition but, with Harry Kane out injured, the 35-year-old stepped up and was in the perfect position to put Bayern in front just before half-time and begin the fightback.

Bayern Munich's Michael Olise scores their fifth goal during the match against Shakhtar Donetsk on Dec 10, 2024. (Photo: Reuters/Leon Kuegeler)

Kompany has given Muller just three starts in the Bundesliga this season but the manager was keen to emphasise the importance of the player to his squad, and his ability to still be there when it counted.

"I think it has always been clear that he still plays a very important role for us, even if sometimes it is not every minute in the season, it is sometimes normal," Kompany said.

"I think because he has so much experience, he knows how important these moments are.

"He can turn a game but we play in the Champions League, you can't always have a totally dominant game without the opponents working out a chance.

"At that moment it was his chance and he did something important for the team. Of course, I think overall that we were very dominant, that we played well and that was an important moment."

Source: Reuters/lk

