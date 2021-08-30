Logo
Football: Bayern sign Austria midfielder Sabitzer from Leipzig
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - December 12, 2020 RB Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer Pool via REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group C - Ukraine v Austria - National Arena Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania - June 21, 2021 Austria's Marcel Sabitzer celebrates after the match Pool via REUTERS/Marko Djurica
30 Aug 2021 10:59PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 01:38AM)
BERLIN: Bayern Munich have completed the signing of midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on a four-year contract from RB Leipzig, the Bundesliga clubs said on Monday.

German media reported that Bayern paid a fee in the region of €16 million (US$18.9 million) for the Austria international.

Sabitzer joined Leipzig from Rapid Vienna in 2014, playing 229 times for the club in all competitions and scoring 52 goals.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder played two seasons at Leipzig under manager Julian Nagelsmann, who was appointed Bayern head coach in April.

"Marcel Sabitzer offers everything that an FC Bayern player needs. On top of that, he won't need long to settle in as he's already well-acquainted with the philosophy of our coach Julian Nagelsmann," said Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn.

Bayern, who thrashed Hertha Berlin 5-0 on Saturday, are third in the Bundesliga. Leipzig occupy 10th place with one win from three games.

Source: Reuters

