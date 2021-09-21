Logo
Football: Beckham's son Romeo makes pro debut for Inter Miami's reserve team
FILE PHOTO: Jul 31, 2021; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; (From left to right) Inter Miami CF owner David Beckham and his sons Romeo Beckham and Cruz Beckham watch the match between the Inter Miami CF and the CF Montreal with recording artist Marc Anthony during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. /Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 28, 2021 Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan in the stands on centre court REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo
21 Sep 2021 10:44AM (Updated: 21 Sep 2021 10:40AM)
Former England captain David Beckham's son Romeo has begun to follow in his father's footsteps with the 19-year-old making his professional soccer debut for Inter Miami's reserve team over the weekend.

Romeo, one of Beckham's five children with wife and fashion designer Victoria, played for American third-tier club Fort Lauderdale in their 2-2 draw with South Georgia Tormenta on Sunday.

Fort Lauderdale is the reserve team of Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer club co-owned by Beckham.

"Blessed to have made my pro debut," Romeo said in a post on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CUB2fgRg9N7 with a photo of himself in the number 11 jersey. "Full focus on to the next match."

The teenaged midfielder played alongside Harvey Neville, the son of Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville. Neville and Beckham were team mates at Premier League club Manchester United.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

